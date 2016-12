Terminator

Subject: Johnny Fairplay

Note: He owes you $1,500

Last Encounter: Jan 5, 2008 - ran like a cockroach

Target: 325 yards

Wind: 15 knots, steady from L

Elevation: -24 feet

Club: Big Bertha

Sex: Female

Height: 5'6"

Waist: hard to tell, negligee is in the way

Chances: 1000 to 1 with lens in, 2 to 1 without

There's a group at the University of Washington that is working out how to make contact lenses with video displays inside them. No, really. They have the circuits, the display, the antennae (power and signal) all integrated into the lens itself. Here's a picture of one: You know how the robots inscan objects and get data on what is in their field of vision? You could have that too:ororThe group, led by Babak Parviz, a UW EE prof, has succeeded in integrating the materials and the manufacturing processes for two very different products - a very soft gel for ophthalmic uses and highly flexible substrates for circuits. No human has yet tried them out (that they will admit to), but several rabbits have been subjected to 20 minute sessions of wearing them.My question is about focus: whenever anything is floating about on my cornea, it is definitely not in focus, so how is the eye going to see anything but a blurry dot? Maybe the LEDs are focused on the retina somehow?We take another baby step towards our machine future. Skynet will exist, resistance is futile, you will obey.In any case, the concept is very intriguing, and I can't wait for BlueTooth contacts to appear. Me first! Me first!

Labels: biology, evolution, medicine